 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for Wimbledon, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the women’s bracket winner.

By Spencer Limbach
2023 French Open - Day Twelve Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

As the clock ticks closer to Wimbledon 2023, excitement and intrigue continues to grow around this globally revered event steeped in history and tradition. DraftKings Sportsbook has released the odds for the ladies’ singles champion, and we’ll run through them below.

Iga Swiatek recently won the French Open, and she enters Wimbledon as the frontrunner with +380 to claim her second straight Grand Slam event. Next in line stands the defending Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, with +425 odds. Aryna Sabalenka claimed the Australian Open earlier this year (defeating Rybakina in the final), and she is third on the odds board at +500. All three are considered serious contenders to claim the Wimbledon title in 2023.

From here, DraftKings Sportsbook lists a group with longer odds to win the event, but any of them could rise to the occasion as a potential sleeper. This includes players in the top 10 WTA rankings like Petra Kvitova (+1300), Ons Jabeur (+1400), Barbora Krejcikova (+2000), and Cori Gauff (+2800). Jabeur finished runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon.

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova holds respectable odds at +1400 while others ranked in the top 20 like Jelena Ostapenko (+2500) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (+2800) will look to make a run.

Top-ranked American, Jessica Pegula, is currently No. 4 in the WTA standings. She has +4000 longshot odds to win Wimbledon in 2023.

2023 Wimbledon odds, women’s singles

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +380
Elena Rybakina +425
Aryna Sabalenka +500
Petra Kvitova +1300
Ons Jabeur +1400
Karolina Muchova +1400
Barbora Krejcikova +2000
Jelena Ostapenko +2500
Beatriz Haddad Maia +2800
Cori Gauff +2800
Donna Vekic +2800
Caroline Garcia +3500
Jessica Pegula +3500
Mirra Andreeva +4000
Veronika Kudermetova +4000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000
Elina Svitolina +5000
Liudmila Samsonova +5000
Maria Sakkari +5000
Belinda Bencic +5000
Qinwen Zheng +6500
Linda Fruhvirtova +6500
Bianca Andreescu +7500
Marketa Vondrousova +8000
Madison Keys +8000
Alycia Parks +8000
Karolina Pliskova +8000
Sofia Kenin +10000
Petra Martic +10000
Paula Badosa +10000
Linda Noskova +10000
Marta Kostyuk +10000
Lin Zhu +10000
Jennifer Brady +10000
Daria Kasatkina +10000
Anastasia Potapova +13000
Anhelina Kalinina +13000
Leylah Fernandez +15000
Victoria Azarenka +15000
Sloane Stephens +15000
Magdalena Frech +15000
Katie Boulter +15000
Jule Niemeier +15000
Danielle Rose Collins +15000
Clara Tauson +15000
Martina Trevisan +15000
Ajla Tomljanovic +15000
Elise Mertens +18000
Viktorija Golubic +20000
Marie Bouzkova +20000
Magda Linette +20000
Camila Giorgi +20000
Katerina Siniakova +20000
Shuai Zhang +20000
Tatjana Maria +20000
Anna Kalinskaya +25000
Venus Williams +25000
Sorana Cirstea +25000
Shelby Rogers +30000
Bernarda Pera +30000
Heather Watson +30000
Peyton Stearns +35000
Harriet Dart +40000
Katie Volynets +40000
Jil Teichmann +50000

More From DraftKings Network