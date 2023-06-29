Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

As the clock ticks closer to Wimbledon 2023, excitement and intrigue continues to grow around this globally revered event steeped in history and tradition. DraftKings Sportsbook has released the odds for the ladies’ singles champion, and we’ll run through them below.

Iga Swiatek recently won the French Open, and she enters Wimbledon as the frontrunner with +380 to claim her second straight Grand Slam event. Next in line stands the defending Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, with +425 odds. Aryna Sabalenka claimed the Australian Open earlier this year (defeating Rybakina in the final), and she is third on the odds board at +500. All three are considered serious contenders to claim the Wimbledon title in 2023.

From here, DraftKings Sportsbook lists a group with longer odds to win the event, but any of them could rise to the occasion as a potential sleeper. This includes players in the top 10 WTA rankings like Petra Kvitova (+1300), Ons Jabeur (+1400), Barbora Krejcikova (+2000), and Cori Gauff (+2800). Jabeur finished runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon.

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova holds respectable odds at +1400 while others ranked in the top 20 like Jelena Ostapenko (+2500) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (+2800) will look to make a run.

Top-ranked American, Jessica Pegula, is currently No. 4 in the WTA standings. She has +4000 longshot odds to win Wimbledon in 2023.