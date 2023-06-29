Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

As the lush green courts of Wimbledon are prepped and primed, the world of tennis braces itself for the annual spectacle that is the Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic has started the year 2023 with a bang, capturing both the Australian Open and French Open men’s singles titles. Is he going to maintain this impressive run? Looking back at his past performances, it seems quite likely. Djokovic has a remarkable record of four consecutive Wimbledon victories. This incredible feat leaves him just one shy of equalling Roger Federer’s record for the most men’s titles at Wimbledon. Is this the year he ties the record?

The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook confirm this sentiment, as Djokovic enters with the best odds to win at -140. Carlos Alcaraz is next in line with odds of +350. From there, Daniil Medvedev (+1600), Jannik Sinner (+1800), and Alexander Zeverev (+2500) round out the top five in terms of odds.

Taylor Fritz, the highest ranked American in the ATP, is sixth on the list with +2800 odds. Sebastian Korda and Nick Krygios, who was last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, both have +3500 odds.

The 25-year-old American, Frances Tiafoe, is further down the list with longshot +6500 odds to win the event.