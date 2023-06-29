 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for Wimbledon, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the men’s bracket winner.

By Spencer Limbach
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

As the lush green courts of Wimbledon are prepped and primed, the world of tennis braces itself for the annual spectacle that is the Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic has started the year 2023 with a bang, capturing both the Australian Open and French Open men’s singles titles. Is he going to maintain this impressive run? Looking back at his past performances, it seems quite likely. Djokovic has a remarkable record of four consecutive Wimbledon victories. This incredible feat leaves him just one shy of equalling Roger Federer’s record for the most men’s titles at Wimbledon. Is this the year he ties the record?

The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook confirm this sentiment, as Djokovic enters with the best odds to win at -140. Carlos Alcaraz is next in line with odds of +350. From there, Daniil Medvedev (+1600), Jannik Sinner (+1800), and Alexander Zeverev (+2500) round out the top five in terms of odds.

Taylor Fritz, the highest ranked American in the ATP, is sixth on the list with +2800 odds. Sebastian Korda and Nick Krygios, who was last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, both have +3500 odds.

The 25-year-old American, Frances Tiafoe, is further down the list with longshot +6500 odds to win the event.

2023 Wimbledon odds, men’s singles

Player Odds
Player Odds
Novak Djokovic −140
Carlos Alcaraz +350
Daniil Medvedev +1600
Jannik Sinner +1800
Alexander Zverev +2500
Taylor Fritz +2800
Sebastian Korda +3500
Nick Kyrgios +3500
Holger Rune +3500
Stefanos Tsitsipas +4000
Matteo Berrettini +5000
Alex De Minaur +5000
Andy Murray +6500
Frances Tiafoe +6500
Felix Auger-Aliassime +6500
Andrey Rublev +6500
Hubert Hurkacz +6500
Casper Ruud +8000
Denis Shapovalov +10000
Cameron Norrie +10000
Ben Shelton +10000
Jeffrey John Wolf +10000
Alexander Bublik +10000
Grigor Dimitrov +13000
Milos Raonic +13000
Borna Coric +13000
Tommy Paul +15000
Brandon Nakashima +15000
Dominic Thiem +15000
Jenson Brooksby +15000
Roberto Bautista Agut +15000
Yibing Wu +15000
Tim Van Rijthoven +15000
Nicolas Jarry +15000
Adrian Mannarino +15000
Jan Lennard Struff +15000
Denis Kudla +20000
Aslan Karatsev +20000
Zhizhen Zhang +20000
Lorenzo Sonego +20000
Botic Van De Zandschulp +20000
Christian Garin +25000
Gael Monfils +25000
Emil Ruusuvuori +25000
Pablo Carreno Busta +30000
John Isner +30000
Miomir Kecmanovic +30000
Lorenzo Musetti +30000
Jiri Lehecka +30000
Marton Fucsovics +30000
Mackenzie McDonald +30000
David Goffin +50000
Diego Schwartzman +50000

More From DraftKings Network