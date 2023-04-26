 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of transfers to Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders

The turnover in Boulder is unlike anything we’ve seen in college football before.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

There is basically no precedent for what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado in terms of roster management.

The NFL Hall of Famer and two-time SWAC champion coach at Jackson State is leading an overhaul of his team the likes of which we’ve never seen in college football before. That’s partially due to the NCAA’s transfer portal opening to football players ahead of the 2021 season, allowing a freedom of movement for anyone to leave their initial school once without any eligibility penalty.

But no one has taken it to the extremes like the Buffaloes.

There were 83 scholarship players to start the 2022 season for what would become a 1-11 Colorado team. There are now just 20 of those scholarship players remaining.

46 Colorado scholarship players have entered the transfer portal in 2022-23, 41 leaving since Sanders took over. Arizona State is second in this category with 29 in this cycle.

As the transfer portal re-opened on April 15, thirteen CU players left before the end of the Buffs 15 NCAA-alloted spring practices. And then 18 more went in after the Spring Game on April 22.

Here is the complete list of transfers into Colorado under Deion Sanders:

Colorado Transfers 2023

Position Player Player Previous School
DL Taijh Alston WVU
WR Javon Antonio Northwestern State
OL Jack Bailey Kent State
OL Landon Bebee Missouri State
LB LaVonta Bentley Clemson
DL Zach Blackwood Garden City CC
CB Kyndrich Breedlove Ole Miss
OT Tyler Brown Jackson State
LB Jeremiah Brown Jackson State
DE Shane Cokes Dartmouth
OT David Conner Florida
CB Omarion Cooper Florida State
WR Tar’Varish Dawson Auburn
EDGE Jordan Domineck Arkansas
WR Jaylen Ellis Baylor
PK Jace Feely Arizona State
WR Willie Gaines Jackson State
LB Brendan Gant Florida State
OT Kareem Harden Butler CC
DE Deeve Harris Old Dominion
DE JJ Hawkins Ole Miss
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. South Florida
CB/WR Travis Hunter Jackson State
OL Isaiah Jatta Snow College
S Travis Jay Florida State
LB Demouy Kennedy Alabama
DE Khairi Manns Maine
PK Alejandro Mata Jackson State
RB Alton McCaskill Houston
DE Derrick McLendon Florida State
DL Amari McNeil Tennessee
DL Leonard Payne Jr. Fresno State
CB Jahquez Robinson Alabama
QB Shedeur Sanders Jackson State
S Shilo Sanders Jackson State
S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig Jackson State
S Myles Slusher Arkansas
EDGE Sav’ell Smalls Washington
RB Kavosiey Smoke Kentucky
DL Bishop Thomas Florida State
S Vito Tisdale Kentucky
P Mark Vassett Louisville
DE Arden Walker Missouri
DT Chazz Wallace Old Dominion
S Rodrick Ward Southern Utah
OT Savion Washington Kent State
WR Xavier Weaver South Florida
RB Sy’veon Wilkerson Jackson State
OL Jack Wilty Iowa Central CC
OL Reggie Young II Liberty

