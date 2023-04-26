Full list of transfers to Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders

There is basically no precedent for what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado in terms of roster management.

The NFL Hall of Famer and two-time SWAC champion coach at Jackson State is leading an overhaul of his team the likes of which we’ve never seen in college football before. That’s partially due to the NCAA’s transfer portal opening to football players ahead of the 2021 season, allowing a freedom of movement for anyone to leave their initial school once without any eligibility penalty.

But no one has taken it to the extremes like the Buffaloes.

There were 83 scholarship players to start the 2022 season for what would become a 1-11 Colorado team. There are now just 20 of those scholarship players remaining.

46 Colorado scholarship players have entered the transfer portal in 2022-23, 41 leaving since Sanders took over. Arizona State is second in this category with 29 in this cycle.

As the transfer portal re-opened on April 15, thirteen CU players left before the end of the Buffs 15 NCAA-alloted spring practices. And then 18 more went in after the Spring Game on April 22.

Here is the complete list of transfers into Colorado under Deion Sanders: