Bears vs. Panthers: 2024 NFL Draft first round pick implications

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road to meet the Chicago Bears for their Week 10 matchup tonight and no matter the result, it’s a win-win for the home team in terms of draft positioning.

Chicago currently owns Carolina’s first-round pick for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft as a result of trade prior to this past draft. The Panthers traded up to No. 1 to select Bryce Young in April, sending the Bears a massive package that included multiple draft picks and DJ Moore. And with both teams having two of the worst records in the league at the moment, the Bears are in a position to having two of the top five picks in next year’s draft.

If the season ended at this very moment, Chicago would own the No. 2 and 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. A Bears victory tonight would drop the Panthers to 1-8 on the season, which would put them into a tie with the Cardinals for the worst record in the league and the No. 1 overall pick. A Panthers victory would drop the Bears to 2-8 and in that scenario, Chicago would still own two of the top five picks by the end of Week 10.

So again, this game is a win-win for the Bears in their pursuit of drafting multiple top prospects like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Marvin Harrison Jr.

2024 NFL Draft order ahead of Week 10 Pick Team record Win% Games back SOS Streak Pick Team record Win% Games back SOS Streak 1 Arizona 1-8 0.111 -- 0.535 Lost 6 2 Carolina --> CHI 1-7 0.125 0.5 0.507 Lost 1 3 Chicago 2-7 0.222 1 0.479 Lost 2 4 NY Giants 2-7 0.222 1 0.524 Lost 2 5 New England 2-7 0.222 1 0.551 Lost 2 6 LA Rams 3-6 0.333 2 0.521 Lost 3 7 Green Bay 3-5 0.375 2.5 0.459 Won 1 8 Tampa Bay 3-5 0.375 2.5 0.49 Lost 4 9 Denver 3-5 0.375 2.5 0.521 Won 2 10 Tennessee 3-5 0.375 2.5 0.549 Lost 1 11 Atlanta 4-5 0.444 3 0.42 Lost 2 12 Washington 4-5 0.444 3 0.476 Won 1 13 Indianapolis 4-5 0.444 3 0.493 Won 1 14 Las Vegas 4-5 0.444 3 0.497 Won 1 15 Houston --> ARI 4-4 0.500 3.5 0.486 Won 1 16 NY Jets 4-4 0.500 3.5 0.514 Lost 1 17 LA Chargers 4-4 0.500 3.5 0.521 Won 2 18 Buffalo 5-4 0.556 4 0.517 Lost 1 19 New Orleans 5-4 0.556 4 0.389 Won 2 20 Minnesota 5-4 0.556 4 0.496 Won 4 21 Dallas 5-3 0.625 4.5 0.476 Lost 1 22 Pittsburgh 5-3 0.625 4.5 0.517 Won 1 23 Cleveland --> HOU 5-3 0.625 4.5 0.521 Won 1 24 Cincinnati 5-3 0.625 4.5 0.569 Won 4 25 Seattle 5-3 0.625 4.5 0.479 Lost 1 26 San Francisco 5-3 0.625 4.5 0.503 Lost 3 27 Miami 6-3 0.667 5 0.479 Lost 1 28 Jacksonville 6-2 0.750 5.5 0.517 Won 5 29 Detroit 6-2 0.750 5.5 0.469 Won 1 30 Baltimore 7-2 0.778 6 0.55 Won 4 31 Kansas City 7-2 0.778 6 0.514 Won 1 32 Philadelphia 8-1 0.889 7 0.463 Won 3

Draft order courtesy of Tankathon