Top TE value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 10

The NFL season is flying by as we’re already to Week 10. In fantasy football, it’s becoming easier to get a feel for what teams like at certain positions. In DFS, value options are always crucial. Below we take a look at a few value options at the tight end position to consider putting in your lineup in Week 10.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 10: TE value plays

Chig Okonkwo, Titans vs. Buccaneers, $3,000

Okonkwo had a decent game in Week 9, but the majority of his involvement came in the two-minute drill where Levis took the Titans down the field and Okonkwo caught two passes on the drive. I know it was hurry up and they were taking what they were given, but Levis will continue to get Okonkwo involved this week. The Titans will start airing the ball out and it is clear that they trust Levis as QB1.

Daniel Bellinger, Giants vs. Cowboys, $3,000

Darren Waller is out for the next three games at least as he deals with a hamstring injury. Bellinger caught three passes for 43 yards in his first game as TE1 this season. I think the success will continue this week as well. Giants have some questions at quarterback with Daniel Jones tearing his ACL, so whoever takes over would have to get the tight end involved. We see it a lot where new quarterbacks rely on easy passes to the tight ends as much as they can early on.

Isaiah Likely, Ravens vs. Browns, $2,500

This is the riskiest play here. However, I am confident that Likely will continue to have a strong role in this offense. In Week 9, he caught four passes for 42 yards. I expect to see an increased amount of two tight end sets against this Browns defense. I wouldn't be surprised if Likely scored a touchdown either.