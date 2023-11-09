Top WR value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season will feature a 12-game slate with more than a few enticing matchups to keep an eye on. Four teams will be on their bye, which means notable receivers such as Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown will be out of action. For DFS players, fear not, because there are more than a few value plays to consider so long as you know which matchups to leverage.

Here are the best wide receiver value plays, with prices courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 10: WR value plays

Tank Dell, Texans vs. Bengals, $5,500

Dell is fresh off the best game of his young career, hauling in six of his 11 targets for 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The rookie has formed a nice chemistry as C.J. Stroud’s deep threat target, and he has another excellent opportunity to capitalize on a big matchup against Joe Burrow and a high-powered Bengals offense. Dell is averaging a solid 10.6 yards per target and 15.1 DKFP per game, illustrating his appeal in Week 10.

Noah Brown, Texans vs. Bengals, $3,700

Brown joined Dell in an efficient outing in Week 9, hauling in all six of his targets for 153 yards with a touchdown. Normally, Brown may be off the DFS radar, but with the veteran Robert Woods (foot) likely sitting for one more week, it means Brown should be especially busy in the passing game come Week 10. And with a reasonable DFS price, fantasy players should take advantage accordingly.

KhaDarel Hodge, Falcons vs. Cardinals, $3,400

With Drake London (groin) out of action in Week 9, Hodge stepped in admirably as one of Taylor Heinicke’s go-to targets through the air. He caught three of his six targets for 60 yards, which amounted to a decent 9.0 DKFP performance, which followed up a 10.5 performance the week prior. If London can’t go again in Week 10, then Hodge once again has some nice flex appeal with a decent price.