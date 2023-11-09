Top RB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season is on the horizon, and we’ll look into the top DFS value plays at the running back position for the DraftKings Sunday main slate on November 12. Each of these NFL DFS picks checks in with a salary of $6,000 or less to help make room in your DFS lineups.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 10: RB value plays

Alexander Mattison, Vikings vs. Saints, $5,500

The matchup is not great, as the Saints have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the running back position this season. However, Mattison should see plenty of touches with backup RB Cam Akers out and new QB Joshua Dobbs still learning the offense. Mattison is a volume-based play with touchdown upside this week.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons at Cardinals, $6,000

When will the Falcons feed Robinson? The talented rookie got off to a hot start with 20+ fantasy points in three of his first four games. However, he hasn’t seen more than 13 touches in three straight, and backup RB Tyler Allgeier had more touches (14) to go along with a rushing touchdown last week. Pressure is mounting on Atlanta HC Arthur Smith, especially when it comes to the usage of his top offensive player. This would be a great time for Smith to unleash Robinson and silence the critics while potentially saving his job (at least for another week) in the process. The matchup at Arizona looks good, as the Cardinals have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to RBs this season.

Jaylen Warren, Steelers vs. Packers, $5,000

Warren and Najee Harris are splitting touches in the Pittsburgh backfield, but Warren is easily the more explosive option with fantasy upside, hitting 10+ fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Packers have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the running back position, and Warren is making a strong case to get more carries. He’s also a threat in the receiving game with three or more receptions in all but one game this season. That’s great news when considering DraftKings’ full PPR scoring.