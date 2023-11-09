Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 10

As we approach Week 10 of the NFL season, we’ll take a look at some of the best QB value plays for DraftKings DFS purposes. Keep in mind that these plays are from the DraftKings Sunday main slate on November 12, which does not include the early game or Sunday Night Football.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 10: QB value plays

Geno Smith, Seahawks vs. Commanders, $5,800

Smith posted only 4.7 fantasy points in a tough matchup at the Baltimore Ravens last week. However, the veteran QB finds himself in a comfortable bounce-back spot against a Washington Commanders team that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Smith only has one game where he went over 20 fantasy points this year, but this is an excellent matchup to buy low.

Will Levis, Titans at Buccaneers, $5,300

Levis was remarkable in his NFL debut, racking up 26.6 fantasy points against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. He came back down to earth in a Thursday Night Football draw at the Pittsburgh Steelers with only 9.7 fantasy points. Still, Levis showed the necessary poise and arm strength to believe that he has upside moving forward. That could be on display in a comfortable matchup against the Bucs, who were just shredded by rookie QB CJ Stroud last week. Tampa Bay is strong against the run, but it has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the quarterback position this season. The Titans could exploit that vulnerability by letting Leivs air it out.

Taylor Heinicke, Falcons at Cardinals, $5,100

Heinicke was somewhat mediocre in his first start with the Falcons last week, as he posted 15.7 fantasy points against the Minnesota Vikings. Still, the veteran QB should get better as he gets more reps in Atlanta’s offense. There’s a chance he breaks out against a bad Arizona defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.