Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) will travel east to square off against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend. Both teams are considered contenders in their respective conferences, so this will be a good measuring stick for each squad to see where they are. The game will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and is available on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR JSN

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has gotten off to a slow start this season. The rookie has caught 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. In week 8, he caught three passes for 36 yards.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Start. It looks like he is starting to pick things up a bit, and his production has jumped over their last three games. During that stretch has caught 11 of 16 targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns. A breakout game is coming, and while it may not be this week, the Seahawks will find a way to get him involved. It will be tight against a stingy Ravens defense, but with the way he has been playing late, he should be able to be productive.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit. While he is starting to pick things up, the yardage alone isn’t enough to put him in the lineup. His highest point total of the year is 68 yards, and in a standard that isn’t enough unless he gets a touchdown as well. Smith-Njigba is projected to get 5.4 points in a standard league this week against the Ravens.

Player(s) you would start ahead of JSN

If you don’t want to start Smith-Njigba this week, take a look at a guy like Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson, who is coming off his best game of the season. He caught eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy owners have been waiting all season for Dotson to have a breakout performance, and he finally did. While he may not have the same numbers, he should still have a solid week. He is projected to get 9.5 points in a PPR this week.