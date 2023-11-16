Highlights of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix course map

The first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place at 11:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 18, and it will be a sight to behold under the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip. Overall, the track is 3.8 miles (6.12 km) and the race will consist of 50 laps.

As you can see on the map below, the track runs right through the Las Vegas Strip past several famous landmarks along the way. Here are some highlights we are looking forward to within the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix course map:

After the first long straight of the race, the drivers will approach MSG Sphere — which may or may not be making faces at them over the course of the race. This should make for some great views from the drivers’ cams!

After turning past MSG Sphere, drivers will make their way through turn 11 and 12 next to The Venetian, followed by an extremely long straightaway with a DRS detection zone. In other words, The Mirage and Caesars Palace will be in prime territory to witness some overtakes.

The long straight between 13 and 14 is the highlight of the track, as the drivers will be gaining acceleration and battling for position, racing down Las Vegas Boulevard while hitting estimated top speeds of around 212 miles per hour.

The straight ends with a sharp left turn (14) while passing the Bellagio Fountains and the Cosmopolitan. Paris Las Vegas is along the track near that corner too. Perhaps French drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will draw inspiration from the Eiffel Tower prior to turn 14.

The course then wraps back around to the start/finish line, and the area is packed with grandstands, skyboxes, along with club seating on both sides of the track.

Despite the headlines and drama leading up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix — I’d say Netflix has plenty of source material — this should make for a fun spectacle, regardless.