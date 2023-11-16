Top 3 NFL game scripts to target for Week 11 in fantasy football

The NFL’s upcoming slate will have 11 games up and running in the normal afternoon window, not taking into account Sunday Night Football nor Monday Night Football. There are a handful of potential high-scoring shootouts to be had between talented foes, which means there’s no better strategy to leverage when putting together your DFS lineups.

Below, we’ll go through our favorite game scripts for the upcoming Week 11 slate of NFL action, with prices courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Scripts, Week 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert ($7,600)

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler ($8,600)

Packers WR Romeo Doubs ($5,200)

The Packers have been one of the more stingy defenses this season, but the 44-point total between these two teams is likely indicative of the Chargers’ offensive firepower. Herbert will be relied upon heavily to help Los Angeles rebound from last week’s loss, while Ekeler could be leaned on even more as Keenan Allen nurses a shoulder injury this week.

Meanwhile, the Chargers’ defense is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, which should allow the likes of Doubs to take advantage, even if Jordan Love continues to work through his growing pains.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ($7,700)

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ($9,300)

Raiders WR Davante Adams ($7,900)

Hill was held under the century mark in receiving two weeks ago, but according to the stat sheet, he’s averaged 150 receiving yards in every game following such a scenario. The Raiders’ defense has overachieved this season, but they could be banged up with Amik Robertson having left last week’s game early with an injury.

If Las Vegas is forced to play catch-up early, that should only bode well for Adams, as interim head coach Antonio Pierce made it clear that getting the ball to No. 17 is the main priority.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud ($7,000)

Texans WR Tank Dell ($5,900)

Cardinals TE Trey McBride ($4,400)

Kyler Murray’s return last week snapped the Cardinals’ losing streak and sparked a resurgence on offense. That should only lead to an entertaining matchup with the Texans, who boast the clear Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner in C.J. Stroud. Arizona’s defense is allowing 26.3 PPG to their opponents (28th), which means Stroud and his key playmakers are primed to take advantage.

On the other side, McBride may have become an immediate target for Murray upon his return. After nearly three decades without a tight end for the Cardinals surpassing the century mark in receiving, the second-year tight end had eight catches for 131 receiving yards, which sets him up nicely for a sequel performance in Week 11.