Best NFL games to stack for Week 11 in daily fantasy football

The NFL’s Week 11 slate will have 11 games up and running in the normal afternoon window, not taking into account Sunday Night Football nor Monday Night Football. There are a handful of potential high-scoring shootouts to be had between talented foes, which means there’s no better strategy to leverage when putting together your DFS lineups.

Below, we’ll go through our favorite DFS stacks for the upcoming Week 11 slate of NFL action, with prices courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 11

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud ($7,000)

Texans WR Nico Collins ($6,700)

Texans WR Tank Dell ($5,900)

Cardinals TE Trey McBride ($4,400)

The 48.5 point total for this game is the highest on the Week 11 slate according to DraftKings, and for good reason. With Kyler Murray back in the fold, the Cardinals’ offense has gotten a major boost to their ceiling, while the Texans’ offense continues to ride its hot streak with C.J. Stroud playing like the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Arizona is allowing 26.3 PPG to their opponents, which is why we like the key playmakers on Houston’s offense. Meanwhile, Trey McBride has benefitted from Murray’s return, having finished with 131 receiving yards last week, and thus we like his odds of putting together a sequel performance in Week 11.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ($7,700)

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ($9,300)

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle ($7,600)

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ($6,800)

The Raiders’ recent resurgence has been inspiring, but we need to see them take this show on the road before making any judgments. Las Vegas’ secondary was also banged up last week with Amik Robertson leaving the game early, forcing the rookie Jakorian Bennett into a starting role. On the other side, Miami’s defense has allowed 16.0 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and interim head coach Antonio Pierce has made it known that he aims to get the ball early to No. 8 for the Silver and Black.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

QB Jared Goff ($6,600)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,800)

TE Sam LaPorta ($5,800)

RB D’Onta Foreman ($5,600)

DraftKings has the point total for this matchup set at 48, which is the second-highest on the Week 11 slate. Make no mistake, it’s a factor of the Lions’ high-octane offense, which ranks sixth overall in scoring at a clip of 26.8 PPG. They’ll face a porous Bears defense which is giving up 25.5 PPG, and for that reason, we like all of the key playmakers in Detroit’s offense. Meanwhile, with the return of Justin Fields, look for Foreman to benefit with some potential scoring opportunities on the ground, provided Chicago can move the chains.