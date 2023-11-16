NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens for an AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are eyeing a comeback win in Week 11, and Iif you’re looking to maximize your DFS lineup, we have the best lineup strategy to consider, with prices courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Bengals vs. Ravens

Captain’s Picks

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens ($16,200)

Jackson has been in a bit of a slump, by his standards, over the past few games. He’s averaged just 13.2 DKFP per game in his last three contests, but that’s not to say he’s not deserving of the captain’s pick for DFS. When he last faced the Bengals in Week 2, he threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 54 yards on the ground for 22.9 DKFP. Back at home for this divisional bout, look for Jackson to put together a bounce-back performance.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals ($15,000)

Burrow is riding a three-game streak of 20-plus DKFP, and with the Bengals offense finally finding its rhythm it means their signal-caller is worthy of the captain’s pick for Thursday night. The Ravens are one of the stingier defenses against quarterbacks, having allowed just 12.2 DKFP per game to the position this season. That being said, expect Burrow to put together a strong performance as a comeback following last week’s disheartening loss to the Houston Texans.

FLEX Options

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals ($11,000)

Despite playing through an injury, Chase showed up for fantasy managers with a 26.4 DKFP performance in a Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. Chase played a season-low 84 percent of the offensive snaps last week, and yet still turned in the type of star performance we’re accustomed to seeing. With Tee Higgins set to miss a second straight game, Chase could be especially involved through all four quarters.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens ($8,800)

Andrews finished with just 6.4 DKFP in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, a game that marked his fewest targets (4) of the season. Chances are we won’t see a repeat performance, which means he’s an excellent flex option for Thursday night’s bout with the Bengals. When Andrews last faced Cincinnati in Week 2, he caught five of his eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown, resulting in 15.5 DKFP.

Players to Avoid

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals ($9,600)

Mixon is coming off a 12.5 DKFP performance last week, which marked his third straight game finding the end zone. That saved him from what was another subpar rushing performance in which he didn’t finish close to the 100-yard rushing mark, which has eluded him all season. He’s very much touchdown-dependent at this point, hence the added risk of starting him in lineups.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens ($7,000)

Edwards is averaging a decent 11.8 DKFP per game this season, and while he’s very much the lead tailback he’s also ceded work to Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. The latter has been notable in taking away targets through the passing game, thus regulating Edwards to red zone work for the most part. Edwards has yet to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark and is very much touchdown-dependent when it comes to DFS value.