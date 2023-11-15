Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Raptors on Wednesday, November 15

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) head north of the border on Wednesday night to take on the Toronto Raptors (5-5) in an Eastern Conference matchup. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are going to be without Chris Livingston (ankle) and Jae Crowder (left adductor and abdominal tear), while Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf injury management) is listed as probable. The Raptors will be without Christian Koloko (illness), while Gary Trent Jr. (foot) and O.G. Anunoby (finger) are doubtful.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 228. Milwaukee is -185 on the moneyline while Toronto is +154.

Bucks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +5

Even with Antetokounmpo set to suit up, I like the Raptors’ chances to cover against a Bucks team that’s dropped two of its last three. Both of these teams have been inconsistent to start the season, but the Raptors have the seventh-best defensive rating in the NBA (108.8), which should help them on their home floor. Take Toronto to cover as a home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 228

This has all the makings of a low-scoring game. The Bucks could have Antetokounmpo at less than 100%, while the Raptors probably won’t have two key offensive players. These two teams have faced off against each other a lot over the years, and I think that familiarity results in a low-scoring game. These two teams combined for 241 points when they met up earlier this year, but I don’t think that’ll be the case on Wednesday. Take the under here.