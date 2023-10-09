Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Shriners Children’s Open Picks, DraftKings Plays, Predictions, Preview

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his 2023 Shriners Open picks in his first look for this week’s PGA TOUR event.

2023 Shriners — Picks & Preview | DraftKings Picks | Bets & Odds | Own Projections

2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Eagles Gained

SG: Off The Tee

Opportunities Gained

2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Course

Course: TPC Summerlin

Yardage: 7,255

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass

2023 Shriners Children’s Open: Past Winners

2022 Tom Kim -24

2021 Sungjae Im -24

2020 Martin Laird -23

2019 Kevin Na -23

2018 Bryson DeChambeau -21

2023 Shriners Children’s Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 132 players

Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 12

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Shriners Children’s Open Picks

Adam Schenk

The worry is that Schenk hasn’t played since the TOUR Championship—which was in the middle of August—and knocking off the rust, even if it’s for a round, is enough to put him too far behind in a birdfest. If that worries you; take a pass, PALLLLLLLL!!!!

If it doesn’t, you’ll get access to a player with six Top 10s in his past 11 starts, including two in the FedEx Cup playoffs against the best players on TOUR. One note, this event doesn’t have the best players on TOUR. Additionally, Schenk’s made the cut in Vegas in five of six starts, including consecutive Top-12 finishes.

