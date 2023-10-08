Opening odds for Vikings vs. Bears in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears in an NFC North matchup in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15 from Soldier Field. The Vikings (1-4) lost a close battle to the Chiefs while the Bears grabbed their first win of the season over the Commanders in Week 5.

2023 NFL odds: Vikings vs. Bears Week 6

Sunday, October 8

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Vikings -185, Bears +154

Wednesday, October 4

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Vikings -198, Bears +164

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1

Moneyline: Both teams -110

The Vikings held the Chiefs to just 27 points, however, they mustered just 20 points against Kansas City in the Vikings’ fourth loss of the season.

Kirk Cousins took shots all day behind a sieve of an offensive line, but the big news is the health of Justin Jefferson, who left the Week 5 loss with a hamstring injury. If Jefferson is out, then this game gets a lot more interesting.

The Bears (1-4) finally got a win this season as they faced the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Justin Fields had a huge day, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 40-20 win. DJ Moore caught three of those touchdowns and finished the day with 230 receiving yards.

The Vikings are road favorites, which is scary for a 1-4 team that might be without their best offensive player. The extra half-point could be big, so we’ll take the Bears here.

Pick: Bears