History of Phillies vs. Braves: When was last postseason series?

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in the NL Divisional round of the 2023 MLB postseason. While these division rivals are certainly no strangers to each other, their postseason history is pretty short — although they’ve managed to pack in more than their fair share of memorable moments (and bat spikes). Let’s take a look at the history of this matchup in October.

Phillies vs. Braves playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

We don’t have to go very far back: The Phillies and Braves last met in the postseason just last year, in this very same round. Atlanta came into the 2022 NLDS riding high, NL East champs and winners of 101 games in the regular season, while Philly barely snuck into the playoffs as the third Wild Card team. But the Phils stole Game 1 on the road, and once the scene shifted back home, the Citizens Bank Park crowd made sure things would never get back to Atlanta. Philly scored 17 runs over the final two games of the series, the exclamation point coming on Rhys Hoskins’ emphatic three-run homer off of Spencer Strider:

Who has had the edge overall?

That’s not the only time Philly has come out on top of the Braves in October. They also won the first playoff meeting between these two teams, knocking off Atlanta in six games in the 1993 NLCS before falling to the Blue Jays in the World Series on Joe Carter’s walk-off home run. That gives the Phillies a 7-3 edge in the all-time postseason series, a mark that the Braves will hope to change when these two teams collide in 2023. First pitch of Game 1 from Truist Park is set for 6:07 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7.