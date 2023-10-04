Concepts x New Balance MADE in the USA 998 “C-Note”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Boston-based boutique Concepts and New Balance are bringing back a classic collab tomorrow, as the MADE in the USA 998 “C-Note” returns for a retail price of $220.

The OG collab dropped 10 years ago to celebrate the then-20th anniversary of the MADE in the USA 998 and is among the most coveted editions of the model. Concepts creative director Deon Point teased the collab’s return last week.

The MADE in the USA 998 model was firsr released in 1993 and New Balance says it was the first to utilize ABSORB cushioning. As a MADE in the USA model, the shoe contains a domestic value of 70% or more. New Balance notes that the “C-Note” collab on the 998 is “inspired by hard cash, and like its muse, is easy for anyone to appreciate at first sight.” New Balance also notes that the collab “pays homage to the New Balance and Concepts legacy, as well as the relentless craft and character that comes with cash-only businesses, and the discerning attitude of those who run them.”

The shoe has a mesh upper with suede overlays, toeguards and heel counters. Concepts branding has been added to that money green heel counter, which is nicely contrasted by off-white, copper and grey hits of color in the upper, as well as reflective silver elements. The midsole is a combination of white, blue, grey and a dark off-white and features ABSORB technology. New Balance MADE in the USA 998 branding is seen on the tongue, with more New Balance branding on the back heel tab. The shoe will also feature two sets of laces — white and copper — as well as special co-branded Concepts and New Balance packaging paying homage both to cold hard cash as well as the collab’s 10th anniversary. All these elements brought together produce a beautiful shoe that has a true premium vibe that is sure to increase demand.

As I noted above, this is one of the most coveted editions of the 998 as well as of Concepts’ collabs with New Balance. The OG model from 2013 currently has an average sale price of $418 on StockX, which represents a 107% price premium. The 2023 model is available on StockX, with an average sale price of $303 on 17 sales, which represents a 38% price premium. Concepts did grant early access to some earlier this week, so perhaps that is a sign there are a good number of pairs available. Either way, this is sure to be a highly-coveted drop, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

