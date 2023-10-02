Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of October

The month of October will get off to a fast start with a couple of notable releases this week.

The most notable drop of the week will be the Concepts x New Balance MADE in USA 998 C-Note, returning on October 5 to celebrate the collab’s 10-year anniversary. The OG model from 2013 currently has an average sale price of $418 on StockX, so this will likely be a very popular drop.

Also releasing this week will be two AMBUSH collabs on the Air More Uptempo in Black and White and Lilac and Apple Green on October 6 as well as Puma’s MB.03 LaFrancé dropping that same day.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

