Odds to win 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

We take a look at the preseason odds to win the 2024 men’s tournament.

By Grace McDermott
Countdown to Craziness Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The 2023-24 men’s NCAA basketball season tips off on Monday, November 6. It’s a wide open field this year as the trek toward March begins, particularly given the way last year’s tournament ended up going (no No. 1 seeds in the final four, to ring a bell).

Kansas opens as the preseason favorite to win it all, installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jayhawks return several key starters from last year’s team, and grabbed Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson from the transfer portal for some size under the rim. Duke follows at +1100 with Tyrese Proctor, Kyle Filipowski, and Jeremy Roach back for another year.

Purdue, who lost in the first round to a No. 16 seed in 2023 — marking just the second time that upset has ever happened — comes in at +1200. They return seven-foot star Zach Edey, and are No. 1 according to KenPom’s preseason metrics. Kentucky and Michigan State follow at +1400 and +1500. Last year’s winners, the UConn Huskies, come in at +1600.

As the odds demonstrate, this season could go plenty of different ways. We may be entering an exciting era of parity among more teams than usual. If you’re feeling risky, you could always put some money down on a long shot — Florida Atlantic, who made it to the Final Four last March, entered the 2022-23 season at +250000.

Here are the odds to win the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

Team Odds
Kansas +1000
Duke +1100
Purdue +1200
Kentucky +1400
Michigan State +1500
UConn +1600
Marquette +1800
Arkansas +1800
Houston +2000
Arizona +2000
North Carolina +2200
Gonzaga +2200
Texas +2200
Creighton +2500
Alabama +2500
Miami FL +3000
Baylor +3000
Villanova +3000
USC +3000
UCLA +3000
Tennessee +3000
Maryland +4000
Florida Atlantic +4000
Xavier +4500
Auburn +4500
TCU +4500
Illinois +5000
Saint Marys +5000
Indiana +5500
West Virginia +5500
Texas A&M +5500
Memphis +6000
Kansas State +6000
Virginia +6000
Oregon +6000
Ohio State +7000
Florida +7000
Michigan +8000
Iowa State +8000
Texas Tech +8000
San Diego State +8000
Saint Johns +8000
Oklahoma State +9000
Colorado +9000
Wisconsin +10000
Providence +10000
Iowa +12000
Oklahoma +15000
North Carolina State +15000
New Mexico +15000
Missouri +15000
Mississippi State +15000
Florida State +15000
Washington State +15000
Virginia Tech +15000
Arizona State +15000
Syracuse +15000
Stanford +15000
Penn State +15000
Ole Miss +15000
Northwestern +20000
Nevada +20000
LSU +20000
Louisville +20000
Clemson +20000
Vanderbilt +20000
Utah State +20000
Notre Dame +25000
Georgia Tech +25000
Cincinnati +25000
Charleston +25000
Boise State +25000
Wake Forest +25000
Pittsburgh +25000
Georgetown +30000
Drake +30000
Dayton +30000
VCU +30000
Utah +30000
UAB +30000
Georgia +40000
BYU +40000
Butler +40000
UCF +40000
South Carolina +40000
North Texas +50000
Nebraska +50000
Loyola Chicago +50000
Kent State +50000
California +50000
Wichita State +50000
Belmont +50000
Washington +50000
UNLV +50000
Toledo +50000
Saint Louis +50000
Oregon State +50000
Minnesota +100000
DePaul +100000
George Washington +100000
Davidson +100000
Boston College +100000
Tulane +100000
Temple +100000

