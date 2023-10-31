Odds to win 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

The 2023-24 men’s NCAA basketball season tips off on Monday, November 6. It’s a wide open field this year as the trek toward March begins, particularly given the way last year’s tournament ended up going (no No. 1 seeds in the final four, to ring a bell).

Kansas opens as the preseason favorite to win it all, installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jayhawks return several key starters from last year’s team, and grabbed Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson from the transfer portal for some size under the rim. Duke follows at +1100 with Tyrese Proctor, Kyle Filipowski, and Jeremy Roach back for another year.

Purdue, who lost in the first round to a No. 16 seed in 2023 — marking just the second time that upset has ever happened — comes in at +1200. They return seven-foot star Zach Edey, and are No. 1 according to KenPom’s preseason metrics. Kentucky and Michigan State follow at +1400 and +1500. Last year’s winners, the UConn Huskies, come in at +1600.

As the odds demonstrate, this season could go plenty of different ways. We may be entering an exciting era of parity among more teams than usual. If you’re feeling risky, you could always put some money down on a long shot — Florida Atlantic, who made it to the Final Four last March, entered the 2022-23 season at +250000.

Here are the odds to win the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook.