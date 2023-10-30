Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 World Wide Technology Championship Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his 2023 World Wide Technology Championship picks in a his first look and research for this week’s PGA TOUR event.

2023 WWT — Picks & Preview | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 World Wide Technology Championship: Key Stats

Opportunities Gained

SG: Approach

Eagles Gained

SG: Off The Tee

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 World Wide Technology Championship: Course

Course: El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante

Yardage: 7,452

Par: 72

Greens: Paspalum

Full Course Details

2023 World Wide Technology Championship: Past Winners

First Year at Course

2023 World Wide Technology Championship DraftKings Notes

Field: 132 players

Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, November 2

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 World Wide Technology Championship Picks

Akshay Bhatia

Destined to be a popular pick this week, while I should be worried about that, and his downturn in iron play, it’s tough not backing him on a Paspalum resort course. Between Mexico and the Islands a year ago, Bhatia went T4/T24/T2, and notched his only KFT win in 2022 on Paspalum in the Bahamas. If we can get a glimpse of his regular ball striking coupled with his spike in putting on these slower surfaces, maybe he can get himself into the Masters with a win in Cabo.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.