F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Qatar Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Qatar Grand Prix.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Japan Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Qatar Grand Prix is up next on the F1 schedule while taking place on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

The weekend’s events for the Qatar Grand Prix will kick off on Friday. The first practice session is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by the qualifying round at 1 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the focus shifts to the sprint competition. The Sprint Shootout will begin at 9 a.m. ET, and later in the day, the Sprint Race is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. The main event of the weekend will be on Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen is the frontrunner to win this race with odds of -400, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Earlier in the year, Verstappen made F1 history by clinching 10 consecutive victories. Although his winning streak was halted with a fifth-place finish at the Singapore GP, he rebounded impressively by securing first place in the Japanese Grand Prix during the most recent F1 race.

Following Verstappen on the odds board is Lando Norris, who holds a +1000 chance of winning the race. Sergio Perez is next in line with odds of +1200, followed closely by Oscar Piastri at +1800. Lewis Hamilton completes the top five contenders for the week, coming in with +2000 odds.

2023 Qatar Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -400
Lando Norris +1000
Sergio Perez +1200
Oscar Piastri +1800
Lewis Hamilton +2000
Charles Leclerc +2200
George Russell +2500
Carlos Sainz +2500
Fernando Alonso +8000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Valtteri Bottas +60000
Nico Hulkenberg +70000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Logan Sargeant +80000

