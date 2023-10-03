F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Qatar Grand Prix heading into race week

The Qatar Grand Prix is up next on the F1 schedule while taking place on Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

The weekend’s events for the Qatar Grand Prix will kick off on Friday. The first practice session is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by the qualifying round at 1 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the focus shifts to the sprint competition. The Sprint Shootout will begin at 9 a.m. ET, and later in the day, the Sprint Race is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. The main event of the weekend will be on Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen is the frontrunner to win this race with odds of -400, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Earlier in the year, Verstappen made F1 history by clinching 10 consecutive victories. Although his winning streak was halted with a fifth-place finish at the Singapore GP, he rebounded impressively by securing first place in the Japanese Grand Prix during the most recent F1 race.

Following Verstappen on the odds board is Lando Norris, who holds a +1000 chance of winning the race. Sergio Perez is next in line with odds of +1200, followed closely by Oscar Piastri at +1800. Lewis Hamilton completes the top five contenders for the week, coming in with +2000 odds.