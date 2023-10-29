Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Bucks on Sunday, October 29

The Atlanta Hawks (0-2) will travel to face off with the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) Sunday. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. These teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2021. There are some familiar faces on both teams with Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo still leading their squads.

Atlanta will be without Wesley Matthews (calf). Milwaukee will have a stronger loss as they’re without Khris Middleton (rest). Middleton is recovering from offseason knee surgery and will have his workload managed early this season.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 238.5. On the moneyline, the Bucks are -265 while the Hawks are +215.

Hawks vs. Bucks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +6.5

This is a weird spot because everybody in the public is going to be all over the Bucks. I think Young and his squad have to figure things out as soon as possible. This team can't afford to move to 0-3, even with a long season ahead. The Bucks are also without Middleton which could impact their rotation a bit. I am expect a big game from Young and a cover for the Hawks.

Over/Under: Over 238.5

This is a matchup with two big-time scoring point guards who are liabilities on the defensive end. If you look at Young and Lillard’s matchup in the past the games have been high scoring. Both guys will have a ton of shot attempts and I expect this to be a game that is fast-paced. Even with this being a big number, I’ll take the over.