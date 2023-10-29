Napoli vs. AC Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

After midweek matches in Champions League play for both sides, Napoli and AC Milan will face off in Serie A play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET as AC Milan look to keep pace with league leaders Inter Milan, while Napoli hope to close the gap between themselves and this weekend’s opposition. You can catch all the action via livestream on Paramount+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Napoli v. AC Milan

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds

Napoli: +115

Draw: +230

AC Milan: +230

Moneyline pick: AC Milan +230

Napoli currently sit in fourth place with 17 points, just four points back from second-place AC Milan. Juventus sit between the two sides, but a win for Napoli would likely see them overtake Juve for the third place spot thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker.

Milan are dealing with several absences with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze, Marco Sportiello, and Mattia Caldara all out of comission for at least the next couple of weeks. Malick Thiaw will also be sidelined after receiving a red card in last week’s 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Rossoneri are led by power attacking duo Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud, who each have four goals on the season thus far. Giroud has also added three assists, while Rafael Leao follows closely behind the two with three goals and three assists of his own. Napoli are led by Victor Osimhen with six goals on the campaign, though the Nigerian striker will be sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty.

While AC Milan come in as the underdogs, I think they’ll ultimately end up with all three points especially with Napoli missing a player like Osimhen. Giroud and Pulisic have been solid up top this season and will both be looking to add to their total at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.