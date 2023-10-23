NBA predictions: Western Conference picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, the Western Conference remains the more unpredictable group with several contenders either reloading or making big additions in the pursuit of the title. Here’s a look at the odds to win the West according to DraftKings Sportsbook, along with how to best approach this market.

Western Conference Odds for 2023-24 Season

The reigning NBA champions Nuggets are understandably the favorites at +260, but the Suns are a worthy challenger after adding Bradley Beal to a core already featuring Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Lakers brought back most of their roster after making a run to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, while the Warriors added Chris Paul in an effort to maximize the last years of their homegrown core. The Clippers do have star power with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they are a tier below the top 4 due to health concerns. The Grizzlies haven’t made the big leap yet and with Ja Morant’s suspension, it’s understandable to see them in the same tier as LA. The Mavericks are here as well.

The pick: Nuggets (+260)

The Suns, Lakers and Warriors are likely to offer more resistance than they did a season ago, but the Nuggets blazed through the playoffs without many issues. The Lakers and Warriors have less continuity issues to work out when compared to Phoenix, although the Suns probably have the higher ceiling if everything goes right. Denver had great injury luck last season and if the group remains healthy, I see a repeat championship performance.