NBA predictions: Southeast division picks, betting odds for 2023-24 season

The Southeast division features last year’s finalists in the Heat, a playoff team in the Hawks and three rebuilding squads at different points in their path back to contention. Here’s a look at the odds to win the Southeast division in the 2023-24 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Southeast Division Odds for 2023-24 Season

Miami Heat: -175

Atlanta Hawks: +210

Orlando Magic: +800

Charlotte Hornets: +3500

Washington Wizards: +10000

The Heat and Hawks finished seventh and eighth last season in the standings, although Miami eventually became the No. 8 seed due to the play-in tournament. The Magic are a team on the rise and might even sneak into the playoffs, but it might be a year too early to project them upending Miami or Atlanta. Charlotte and Washington are both in rebuild mode, although the Hornets have slightly more upside with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

The pick: Hawks (+210)

The Heat have the best player of the two squads but have lost some key pieces and will have to recalibrate a bit. Meanwhile, the Hawks have now got a full offseason working with Quin Snyder and finally cleared up some of their frontcourt by dealing John Collins. This is a great opportunity for Atlanta to make a move in this division. Take the Hawks at +210 to win the Southeast.