NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Seahawks vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks will travel across the country to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. This is the second primetime game in a row at MetLife Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets played on Sunday Night Football this week.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Seahawks vs. Giants

Captain’s Picks

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants ($14,400)

Jones has the ability to score a ton of points with the run. He should be able to air it out against a banged up Seahawks defense. There’s a real chance that we see a similar performance to Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks are allowing 327 passing yards per game which is by far the most in the NFL. Expect the Giants to throw the ball a bunch this week and Jones to make some plays.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks ($12,000)

This is a risky play, but cheaper than the others. Lockett has captain upside with some of hiss breakout games in the past. The Giants passing defense is right around the middle of the pack. They will be doing whatever they can to stop DK Metcalf and that should open up the field for Lockett. We could see a multi-touchdown game from him.

FLEX Options

Darren Waller, TE, Giants ($7,000)

Waller has been due for a breakout game since the season started. Fantasy teams have been upset with his performance, but he will breakout soon. I think this week is when he puts up big numbers. The Seahawks are allowing 76.7 receiving yards per game which is the third most in the NFL. Waller has had a number of breakout games on primetime in his career and I think we see another tonight

Matt Breida, RB, Giants ($6,400)

This is a cheap option for a RB1. Breida should have a better performance than he did last week against the San Francisco 49ers. If the Giants get near the goal line, he could score a touchdown as well. He is reliable on the ground and will be used a ton tonight while they wait for Barkley to get back.

Players to Avoid

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks ($8,800)

One of the two Seahawks receivers will be limited tonight and my guess is that it is Metcalf. He has been hit or miss wide receiver in fantasy throughout the years. For what it’s worth, the Giants are allowing 145.7 yards to wide receivers per game which ranks in the top half of the league. He may have a fine stat line, but I don’t expect him to be the Seahawks receiver who comes through.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants ($11,200)

Barkley will not play tonight, but he is the most expensive option on DFS. It might push some people to take him if they are not as familiar with the matchup. Barkley is expected to be back next week, but is still recovering from that ankle injury. Anytime somebody thinks about the Giants offense, Barkley’s name is the first that comes to mind. With him atop the list, it is easy to make the mistake of putting him in your lineup.