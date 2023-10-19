Best NFL games to stack for Week 7 in daily fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL season is fast approaching, with plenty of DFS contests to choose from on DraftKings. Below, we’ll highlight potential game stacks to identify top DFS performers from these potential shootouts between likely high-scoring teams.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 7

Chiefs vs. Chargers

QB Patrick Mahomes ($8,300)

WR Rashee Rice ($4,700)

TE Travis Kelce ($8,000)

WR Keenan Allen ($8,600)

This could be an expensive game stack, so you’ll need to find some cheap value plays to make this one work. However, Mahomes and his pass-catchers have an excellent matchup, as the Chargers have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks and second-most to wide receivers this season. That’s where the Mahomes-Kelce-Rice stack comes in while bringing it back with Keenan Allen of Los Angeles, who is averaging 26.1 fantasy points per game.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

RB Kenneth Walker III ($7,000)

QB Joshua Dobbs ($5,300)

WR Marquise Brown ($5,300)

DEF Seattle Seahawks ($3,200)

We all know the Cardinals are having a tough time on defense this season. Pick a position, and Arizona is probably allowing some of the most fantasy points to it. The Cardinals are giving up the third-most fantasy points to running backs, so we are jumping on Kenneth Walker III this week while running it back with value candidates in Dobbs and Brown. The Seahawks have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year.

Giants vs. Commanders

QB Sam Howell ($5,500)

WR Jahan Dotson ($4,600)

WR Curtis Samuel ($4,000)

RB Saquon Barkley ($8,100)

This game should go one of two ways. The first way, is an absolute slog of an NFL game with little scoring because both teams are pretty terrible in some facet of football. The other, is a laser show of offense because neither defense is any good. My lean is that the Commanders passing game should look very strong given the Giants’ lack of a pass rush. Howell has been productive this season despite taking a historic amount of sacks through six games. Samuel has been a very good value of late with at least 14 fantasy points in three straight games. Dotson has been a sleeping giant. I think he breaks out. On the other side, QB Daniel Jones may return but you’d think the Giants lean heavily on Barkley in this one as the run-back.