DraftKings, NBA Partner for New Apparel Collection

DraftKings players can now rep their favorite sportsbook and their favorite NBA team at the same time!

The NBA and DraftKings have partnered for the 2023-24 season to bring fans co-branded hats, t-shirts and hoodies. The original designs featured in this collection merge DraftKings’ gold crown logo with NBA licensed team logos — marking the monumental moment of DraftKings becoming the first official sports betting partner of the NBA to launch co-branded merchandise with the league.

“Through our longstanding relationship with the NBA, we were able to tap into the passion that millions of DraftKings customers have for the NBA by creating a custom, co-branded clothing collection that fans everywhere can enjoy,” said Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “There is a strong affinity toward DraftKings’ signature crown logo and combining that with one-of-a-kind designs that feature NBA teams, allows us to further connect with the lifestyle of our customers in a whole new way.”

Beginning November 2, the NBA Collection presented by DraftKings will retail from $30 to $75. This merchandise will be available online at the DraftKings Shop and in-person at special pop-up events in select cities.

Also, be on the lookout for new additions to the DraftKings clothing line throughout the season!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the US only and 21+. Void where prohibited by law. Limit 1 entry per person. Begins 10/18/23 at 09:00 AM ET and ends 10/30/23 at 11:59 PM ET. See Official Rules at https://dkng.co/nbacollectionterms for all entry requirements, odds, and prize details. Sponsored by DK Crown Holdings Inc.