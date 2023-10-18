NBA predictions: Sixth Man of the Year odds, picks for 2023-24 season

The NBA’s top bench award used to be given to the best volume chucker off the bench but voters have become more attuned to the impact a player can have outside of scoring. That’s still the primary criteria for Sixth Man of the Year, but contributing to winning and overall impact are also being considered more. Here’s a look at the odds for Sixth Man of the Year for the upcoming season according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sixth Man of the Year 2023-24 odds

The favorite: Immanuel Quickley (+800)

Quickley missed out on this award last season but should be more of a favorite over Malcolm Brogdon (+800). The Knicks guard is locked into his role off the bench and should have a better supporting cast with him this year. Quickley should also get enough run with the first team to have great numbers overall.

Other contenders

Malcolm Brogdon: +800

Brogdon, the reigning winner, is listed as a co-favorite despite the move to the Trail Blazers. He’s going to be in trade talks all season and will likely shift to a contender at the deadline. Portland is going to struggle to get wins, which will hurt Brogdon’s case for this honor. He’s a good candidate but probably shouldn’t be a co-favorite with Quickley.

Derrick White: +1200

The player likely to occupy Brogdon’s role from a year ago, White will immediately be a contender for this award with the Celtics expected to be one of the best teams in the league. The veteran guard will also be featured in some lineups with the starters, which helps his overall stat line. The question is whether Boston decides White is too good with the starters to leave him on the bench for most of the year. Too many starts would disqualify him from this award.

Bobby Portis: +1500

The thinking for Portis is the same for White. The big man is going to be on a contending team with Milwaukee, and the players around him are going to help his overall numbers. The Bucks have often used Portis in bigger lineups due to his ability to shoot, but he’s unlikely to ever enter the starting lineup barring a slew of injuries.

Best bet: Bobby Portis (+1500)

When betting this award, the question to ask is which player is likely to see the least fluctuation in their role while still being good enough to have the numbers to win. For me, that player is Portis on the Bucks. He’s unlikely to fall completely out of the rotation, but there are better players ahead of him to prevent him from getting enough starts to not qualify. At +1500, there’s a lot of value backing him for this award.

Full Sixth Man of the Year odds