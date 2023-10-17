Uruguay vs. Brazil: Picks, predictions, how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifying match

South American soccer giants Uruguay and Brazil will meet in World Cup qualifying action Tuesday, with both teams coming off a draw in the last match. Uruguay managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against a shorthanded Colombia side, while Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 result despite dominating possession against Venezuela.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Uruguay v. Brazil

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Fanatiz USA, Fanatiz International

Odds, picks & predictions

Uruguay: +310

Draw: +240

Brazil: -105

Moneyline pick: Brazil -105

The Selecao had some lapses late in their draw against Venezuela defensively, but this team should have no trouble breaching Uruguay’s back line. Neymar, Richarlison, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are about as potent a quartet as any in the world, and Casemiro is a strong holding midfielder.

Uruguay have some firepower with Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde, but the rest of this squad is not as experienced. We’ll see if manager Marcelo Bielsa has something different planned tactically for this encounter, but the defensive effort must be better than it was against Colombia regardless of the plan.

Brazil are second in the qualification table at the moment, while Uruguay sit in fourth. It’s still very early in the process though, so it’s hard to really take away anything from early performances. It’s still important to get these results now instead of having to win pressure games as the World Cup nears. Take Brazil to bounce back after its draw and beat Uruguay Tuesday.