Top sleeper, bust picks at power forward for 2023-24 fantasy basketball

Power forward is an interesting spot in fantasy basketball, since many players with this designation can also play small forward or center in lineups. That versatility can create some challenges when finding sleepers or identifying potential busts, but here’s a few candidates for each category as the 2023-24 NBA season approaches.

Power forward sleepers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN ADP: 19

DK Network ranking: 4th power forward, 22nd overall

It’s hard to call Davis a sleeper, since everyone knows his talent level. He’s a borderline MVP candidate when healthy, but that’s a huge caveat. Davis has been unable to maintain a presence on the floor consistently but the Lakers might have actually found a way to give him a bit of a break this year. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood coming in should spare Davis some additional minutes, which might lead to more games played and an elite fantasy season.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

ESPN ADP: 55.2

DK Network ranking: 11th power forward, 55th overall

Mobley has to contend with a pair of high-usage guards, but he could be more assertive this season offensively. Jarrett Allen is going to cut into his rebounding numbers, but Mobley is versatile enough to show growth this year. The Cavaliers are banking on it, especially after last year’s playoff debacle. Mobley’s potential makes him an intriguing sleeper play.

Power forward busts

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

ESPN ADP: 38.9

DK Network ranking: 8th power forward, 43rd overall

It’s becoming evident Randle’s three-point shooting isn’t coming back, and he’s not exactly in the “Villanova circle” in New York. Jalen Brunson is clearly the alpha in this offense, and R.J. Barrett has more upside as the secondary scorer. Randle’s production has been undeniable, but we might finally see some decent regression to the point where he drops off as a fantasy asset.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

ESPN ADP: 60.7

DK Network ranking: 12th power forward, 73rd overall

There’s several factors working against Kuzma this season. He’s going to see more top defenders as the No. 1 option in Washington, which means tougher matchups. His teammates are not as good, which means less assists and overall offensive efficiency. He might get traded, which means a change in scenery and likely a reduced role. It’s hard to back him to outperform his ADP, and it’s more likely he has a poor season.