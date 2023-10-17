Top sleeper, bust picks at shooting guard for 2023-24 fantasy basketball

Although many consider the point guard position to be the deepest position in the NBA, shooting guards may have something to say about that heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Here’s a look at two shooting guards who could significantly beat their projections and two who could falter relative to where they’re being taken.

Shooting guard sleepers

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

ESPN ADP: 87.1

DK Network ranking: 6th shooting guard, 38th overall

Thompson’s defense is not coming back, but that’s not what fantasy basketball is all about. It’s about scoring points and this Splash Brother has done that as the same level prior to his injuries. He’s also about to be a free agent and there are reportedly no talks on an extension with the Warriors at this point. If Thompson really wants to get paid what he believes he deserves, he just needs to replicate his 2022-23 season. He could even exceed that.

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

ESPN ADP: 89.6

DK Network ranking: 14th shooting guard, 67th overall

We’ll see how Portland’s offense ultimately shakes out, but there’s a real chance Simons is the primary initiator of the offense. Scoot Henderson will be given the keys to the car but Simons is the more experienced player. He’s going to get most of the shots and in turn, the fantasy points. The Blazers might be a rebuilding team but they aren’t going to be complete fodder. There’s some real talent here, and a scrappiness about some of the key players. Simons should be able to turn in a big season.

Shooting guard busts

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

ESPN ADP: 79.6

DK Network ranking: 4th shooting guard, 26th overall

We’ve got Beal ranked higher than his ADP by a huge margin, largely because of the offense he’s going to be playing in. However, there are some concerns about role and health. Beal has had trouble staying on the court in back-to-back seasons and he’s the third option in this offense. There’s going to be enough shots to go around and there will be nights where Beal is the leading scorer. Current fntasy mangers are more bearish and they could be right, especially since our projection is quite lofty.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

ESPN ADP: 80.4

DK Network ranking: 10th shooting guard, 56th overall

According to ESPN’s fantasy interface, Middleton is listed as a small forward only so that’s important to consider when you’re looking for positional versatility. For our purposes, shooting guard is still what he is even if he plays at small forward for the Bucks. There’s the obvious injury issues and the addition of Lillard, but we’ve still rated him well in our rankings. The ESPN ADP might be closer to where he ends up though, and that’s being generous on his injury management.