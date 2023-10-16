Top 30 center rankings for 2023-24 fantasy basketball season

Perhaps no position has changed more in the NBA over the last decade than the center spot, but that doesn’t mean big men don’t have value in fantasy basketball. In fact, two centers sit atop DK Network’s Top 100 players and the league’s MVP award in each of the last three seasons has gone to one of them. We’ll spotlight five centers below and provide our top 30 for the 2023-24 season at the position.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

There’s a big drop after Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid at the position, with Vucevic falling outside the top 20 in DK Network’s top 100. The biggest issue for the center has been the dip in three-point percentage. Vucevic shot 40% from deep in 2020-21, but hasn’t topped 35% in the last two seasons. If his perimeter shot comes around, Vucevic has great fantasy value for a Chicago team hoping to rediscover its 2021-22 form.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft is the fourth center in our rankings, slotting in at 40th overall. The Spurs should run a lot of their offense through Wembanyama, but how will he hold up against bigger players? Will San Antonio manage his minutes and workload? Due to these unknowns, Wembanyama falls a bit in the rankings. If the Spurs are competitive and don’t shut him down late in the year, the rookie will be a fantasy steal.

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers

It’s a fresh start for Ayton, who was clearly out of sorts in Phoenix. The big man has been a consistent producer, averaging a double-double in each of his five seasons. Unfortunately, he appears to have plateaued at this level. The Trail Blazers are hoping that isn’t the case, and a change of scenery could be exactly what the former No. 1 pick needs.

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic

Carter Jr. has struggled to stay healthy in his NBA career, never topping 62 games in a single season. The big man is a solid option to fill out your bench, and he’s a member of Orlando’s core who will be given touches routinely. The Magic are going to be built on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but Carter Jr. should get enough usage to have relevance in fantasy basketball.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

Looney is not going to grab the headlines like Golden State’s other players, so it’s understandable for managers to pass up on him in fantasy basketball. There’s a good chance Looney still starts for this team even with Chris Paul being added, mostly to balance the lineup. If Looney starts consistently, he’s going to be a force on the glass and will have surprisingly decent assist numbers. He could be worth adding late in drafts.