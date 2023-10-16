Top 30 power forward rankings for 2023-24 fantasy basketball season

The power forward position has evolved considerably over the last few seasons, and a lot of teams will actually be deploying traditional small forwards in the power forward role during the 2023-24 NBA season. How does that impact fantasy basketball managers? We’ll spotlight five players at the position and give our top 30 for the upcoming year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo is locked in as a fantasy star, but the addition of Damian Lillard will take some work away from the Greek Freak. He’s still the centerpiece of this Milwaukee roster and will get most of the touches, but how he works with Lillard will ultimately determine how both perform in fantasy formats. There’s a chance one elevates the other, with role players doing most of the sacrificing.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Siakam has quietly been a star since the 2019 championship, averaging 22.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He’s the subject of trade speculation and is due for a long-term extension, although he could test the free agency waters this upcoming summer. The Raptors would like to retain Siakam but if the team is struggling, the forward could be moved. That uncertainty doesn’t impact Siakam’s value at the moment.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Davis is ranked just outside the top 20 for one reason; injury concerns. The big man has never played a complete season in his career, and he’s played over 60 games just once in the last five years. When he’s in, he’s a double-double machine and a borderline MVP candidate. For fantasy purposes, he’s one of those players that carries a lot of risk and should not be the primary star of your roster.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

The same thinking for Davis applies to Williamson, who makes the Pelicans contenders when he’s on the floor. The question is whether he can stay on the floor consistently. Williamson has missed a lot of time over the last three years and foot issues aren’t something that can be sorted out with surgery every time. The Pelicans could try to manage his workload, but that might take away from the team’s ceiling too much.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley is a candidate to be a first-time All-Star in 2023-24 due to his unique blend of size, speed and physicality. However, he will need to find a balance between demanding touches and ceding to Cleveland’s guards. Mobley also has to contend with Jarrett Allen from a fantasy standpoint. The Cavaliers will continue to use two bigs, so that’ll cut into Mobley’s production a bit. If he can carve out a bigger role early, Mobley could be a sneaky fantasy star.