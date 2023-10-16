Top 30 small forward rankings for 2023-24 fantasy basketball season

Although the small forward position might not be as deep as the two guard spots, it features some of the biggest stars in the league with three players inside the top 10 overall. Below, we’ll spotlight five players to watch at the small forward position in fantasy basketball along with our projected top 30 for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards showed signs of superstardom at the 2023 FIBA World Cup over the summer, which has fans and experts thinking he’ll make a massive leap this season. He’s ranked ahead of some big stars this year for this reason. Edwards should be the No. 1 option in Minnesota’s offense without much competition, which should lead to a huge fantasy season provided he can stay healthy.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard is ranked a few spots behind his star teammate Paul George, and it’s entirely due to load management. The forward pioneered this movement across the league in order to stay healthy for the playoffs, but he’s been unable to do the second part which justifies the first. Leonard is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP, so there’s no doubting what he can do when healthy. If you’re a manager taking Leonard, be wary about the potential of him missing games routinely. The upside is obvious, but the trend over the last few seasons is worrying.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

After winning Rookie of the Year without much trouble, Banchero is primed for a breakout sophomore season. He’s going to have a high usage rate in Orlando, and there might be large stretches where he’s the de facto point guard due to the team’s backcourt issues. His perimeter game should improve, which will raise his overall numbers. The Magic have designs on making the playoffs and Banchero is at the center of that plan. Can he make good on that potential after a promising rookie season?

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Many consider Bridges to be the centerpiece of the Kevin Durant trade and now it’s up to the Nets forward to prove it. He saw a nice improvement in stats from Phoenix to Brooklyn, but the win rate is probably lower than what was desired. Bridges is not young enough to the point where there is great potential, but topping 20 points per game this season isn’t much to ask for.

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Porter Jr. is the clear third option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in this Denver offense, but his scoring prowess is well known. If he heats up, he can deliver massive fantasy outings for managers. There’s also some injury potential with Murray, which could boost Porter Jr.’s stock. That same injury potential exists for Porter Jr., so managers who take him should be aware of that risk.