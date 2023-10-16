Top 30 shooting guard rankings for 2023-24 fantasy basketball season

Point guard is widely considered the deepest position in the NBA, but the shooting guards might have something to say about that as the 2023-24 season approaches. 22 shooting guards are featured in the top 100 fantasy players, just two less than point guards. We’ll spotlight five shooting guards below, while also giving our projected top 30 for the year.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Booker comes in as the top shooting guard, largely because he’s going to play as a point guard in this offense. The addition of Bradley Beal means Booker will be on the ball more, like he was in the playoffs. That change is unlikely to impact his ability to score in bunches, since he’s going to get most of the pick-and-roll work. The Suns expect their trio to compete for a championship, and Booker maintaining his production despite a shift in role is key to that.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers did not give Maxey the big extension he was seeking, largely to maintain some cap space in the event they made a trade. Philadelphia might have to make a different trade with James Harden wanting out, which could slot Maxey into a point guard role. It’s something he did when Ben Simmons was holding out and helped his development tremendously. If that role change happens, Maxey could outperform his current ranking significantly.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant is out for the first 25 games, which means Bane has more responsibility as the primary perimeter scorer. Dillon Brooks is gone, which means more opportunities for the rising shooting guard. Bane is a highly efficient player, especially from behind the arc. If Marcus Smart can limit his low-percentage shots, it would could result in more shots for Bane. That’ll generally work out well for Memphis. Bane got the extension he deserved, and now it’s time to back it up.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Herro was in trade rumors all summer as the Heat were considered the eventual landing spot for Damian Lillard. That trade never happened, which means Herro is back in Miami. His contract extension kicks in, which means fans will be looking for him to take another step up. Herro remained a 20 point-per-game scorer in 2022-23 despite a slight drop in efficiency, which was encouraging to see. Can he have a career season after a rocky offseason?

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Vassell got paid just before the season, and should have better matchups with Victor Wembanyama now in San Antonio. The shooting guard took a nice leap last season but it didn’t contribute to winning much. That’s the next step for Vassell, who will have a secondary role in what should be an improved offense. We’ll see how he fits with Wembanayama, as that will ultimately determine how successful he is in San Antonio.