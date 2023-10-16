Top 30 point guard rankings for 2023-24 fantasy basketball season

The point guard position is arguably the deepest in the NBA entering 2023-24 season, which means there are plenty of options for managers to consider when looking at the spot in fantasy basketball. Six point guards are in the top 10 overall players, while 16 are in the top 50. We’ll spotlight five point guards below ahead of the season, while also providing our projected top 30 players for the year.

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Lillard is going to have an adjustment period with his new team, but he’s still expected to be a fantasy monster. The point guard averaged 32.2 points per game a season ago, something managers should not expect to be repeated with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the roster. Lillard should be slightly more efficient and might be managed better physically, which should lead to him being healthier later in the season. The 33-year old has missed significant action in the last two campaigns, although not all of it was due to injury.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (for now)

At the moment, Harden remains on the Sixers roster. He’s spoken highly of new head coach Nick Nurse and maintained he wants to play basketball. He does still want a trade, but that hasn’t materialized yet for Philadelphia. It appears Harden will start the season with the 76ers, and we know how good he was with Joel Embiid. The uncertainty surrounding his trade demand and the potential for him to take nights off is why he’s a bit lower in this year’s rankings.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

The defending champions find themselves behind the Bucks and Celtics in the odds table for a title in 2023-24, but Murray should continue to deliver big numbers in this offense. Nikola Jokic has the No. 1 spot in this year’s rankings and his usage should stay high, which means Murray is capped a bit when it comes to upside. I also expect Denver to continue resting Murray in spots, which impacts him in fantasy basketball. If he takes on more responsibility in the offense, he could beat this projection in a big way.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cunningham missed most of the 2022-23 season recovering from a shin injury, which might have been a blessing in disguise for Detroit. The Pistons got Jaden Ivey going as the primary point guard, which opens up Cunningham to play more off the ball this season. That dynamic will be interesting to note, as a split favoring Ivey might hurt Cunningham’s assists but could positively impact his scoring. Hopefully there’s no setback on the injury front for the third-year guard.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The suspended guard just sneaks into the Top 100 as the last player on the list, but this is a guy who managers might target earlier. If you can absorb his absence during the early part of the season, he could be the difference later on. You can bet Morant will be out to prove he’s a star when he returns. He’s a stat monster when he’s on the court, and the Grizzlies will need him to perform depending on where they are in the standings. It’s not exactly a redemption campaign, but there’s going to be an extra fire to Morant once he’s back.