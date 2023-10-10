How to watch WWE NXT via live stream for October 10 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight’s show is arguably the most anticipated episode of NXT in history with numerous top stars from the main roster scheduled to make an appearance this evening. With AEW Dynamite also airing live tonight, the company made sure to stack this show as much as possible and the first 30 minutes will air commercial free. Let’s dive into what will be in store here.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Carmelo Hayes renewing his rivalry with Bron Breakker and both stars will have interesting figures representing them in their corners. During last week’s show, Breakker mocked Hayes for losing the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy a few days earlier and that’s what set this match into motion. Hayes then requested a match and announced that he’d have none other than John Cena in his corner. Cena, of course, has been feuding with the Bloodline on Smackdown and this news prompted Paul Heyman to appear on screen at the very end of the show. Heyman announced that he got authorization from Roman Reigns himself to appear in Breakker’s corner for this showdown. We’ll see how all out as we now have a Bloodline vs. Cena proxy war on NXT.

Speaking of Hayes, both him and Trick Williams are now title-less after Williams lost his North American Championship back to Dominik Mysterio last week. Just days after losing the belt to Williams at No Mercy, “Dirty Dom” challenged Trick Willy to a rematch that night. Hayes offered to be in Williams’ corner for the match, but Williams insisted that he do it alone. Of course, the numbers game of the Judgement Day proved too much for Williams to overcome and he ended up losing the belt that he had just won three days prior. There’s been a subtle undercurrent of tension between Hayes and Williams trying to prove themselves without one another, so we’ll see if that factors into the main event tonight.

Cody Rhodes will also appear on tonight’s show to make some kind of special announcement. The “American Nightmare” is fresh of winning the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Jey Uso at Fastlane this past Saturday and is set to defend them in a rematch against the Judgement Day on Raw next Monday. As far as the announcement goes, there’s still speculation that he may be the one going to Smackdown as part of Jey Uso’s trade to Raw. If that’s not it, there’s a chance he may be announcing the next Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to take place on NXT within the next few months. We’ll see what he has in store.

As if there wasn’t enough star power already, Asuka make her return to NXT tonight when going one-on-one with Roxanne Perez. Kiana James cost Perez during the No. 1 contender’s match last week and made a bombshell announcement that Perez will face Asuka for tonight’s show. We’ll see how this battle of former NXT Women’s Champions will play out.

As if this preview post wasn’t long enough (and thank you if you’re still reading), there’s even more in store for tonight’s show. NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch should appear as she prepares for her title showdown against Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc in two weeks. Tyler Bate will team with Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes to battle Gallus in a Pub Rules match.

Finally, if you’ve seen the promos for this show, you can clearly hear Undertaker’s gong at the end. Hmmm....