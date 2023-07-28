What Was Vlatko Thinking?! Reacting to USWNT’s Disappointing Draw Against the Netherlands

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

After taking a day to process, The Cooligans revisit USWNT’s disappointing 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

While an overwhelming majority of the country is blaming Vlatko Andonovski for his shocking decision to not use a single substitute during the match, Christian and Alexis point out that one of their prominent friends was actually in support of the manager...

That person was Glenn Crooks, legendary college coach and current radio announcer for NYCFC.

“Some would say he discovered Carli Lloyd,” Alexis says.

Crooks believes that Vlatko shouldn’t be deterred by the outside criticism. Alexis vehemently disagrees, jokingly calling Crooks’ judgement into question.

“I’d like to remind everyone that Glenn Crooks is a fan of Arturo’s, quite possibly one of the worst pizzas,” he says.

Alexis and Christian continue to call out Vlatko’s poor decision-making throughout the match.

“This is an absolute failure from the coach so far…if you only make one sub in 90 minutes, you get fired from a Jersey Mike’s.”



The @SoccerCooligans stop by with a #WorldCup update and a few coaching pointers for Vlatko Andonovski.



https://t.co/30ZNEJui2P pic.twitter.com/NnXQqYwO78 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 27, 2023

Christian points out that Vlatko isn’t the only person at fault either, as it’s also on the starters to get the job done.

“A lot of people aren’t happy with Alex Morgan. They’re just like, yo, maybe she’s done, maybe she doesn’t have to play all 90 (minutes), he says.

Alexis doesn’t necessarily disagree with those sentiments, as he believes that USWNT’s formation is not currently constructed to set Morgan up consistently.

The two also debate the reason for Andi Sullivan’s recent dip in form, questioning if it’s on her or Vlatko for his formation’s structure.

“The midfield shouldn’t be getting cooked like this,” Christian says.

With the group stage wrapping up in the near future, a lot of questions remain for Vlatko and USWNT.

Want to hear more from the Cooligans? Check out the full episode, which includes expanded thoughts on the Women’s World Cup!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

England: Contenders or Pretenders?

The Women’s World Cup is here, so check in with The Cooligans every day for the best and funniest coverage of the tournament down under! England won their matchup against Denmark, but only scored one goal. There are lots of expectations of England at this Women’s World Cup, especially after winning the Euros. Are they living up to the hype?

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.