NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 7

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers. Normally, I stick to the default of 4 points, but I dipped down a little extra for PHI-GSW.

Warriors ML

No Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey is questionable due to illness? Even at their set -4.5 spread, the Warriors are very appealing in this setting. So much so that both the sharps and the public are together in backing Golden State, with the Warriors receiving 76% of the spread bets for this game and 89% of the handle.

On top of the status of Philly’s stars, Golden State has covered the 4.5-point teaser in the last five games. Of course in this instance, there’s no covering with this tease — the Warriors need to win. Good thing they tend to do that when playing as road favorites; they’re 6-2 straight-up in that setting. Additionally, the Warriors are 7-1 straight-up when playing as a favorite after a win, whereas the 76ers are 2-8 straight-up when playing as underdogs after a loss.

Cavaliers -7.5

Even with the spread set at 11.5, the Cavs are getting 92% of the handle for this game and 82% of bets. Like Golden State, Cleveland is a sharp and public play.

But, getting this number down below 9.5 is still huge. The Cavs are 13-10 against the spread when playing as favorites after a loss. However, they’ve only won by double digits in 10 of those 23 games.

Similarly, the Wizards are 19-19-1 ATS as dogs following a loss. But if they had a spread of 17 in each of those 39 games, they’d be 15-24 ATS in this setting. On top of that, Washington is 6-12 ATS as home dogs following a loss.

