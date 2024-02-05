Super Bowl Betting: Novelty Prop Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVIII

It’s Super Bowl season, so that means it’s novelty season. During this time of year, die-hard gamblers and casual sports fans come together to wager on fun events. These bets do not require research. The only requirement is understanding the Super Bowl Novelty Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Check out some of the most popular ways to place unique bets on the Chiefs and 49ers game without actually betting on the Chiefs and 49ers. Novelty Props are a great way to have fun, bond with diverse fans and maybe make some money if you’re lucky.

Tails (+100)

Novelty bets can be approached two ways. DraftKings Sportsbook bettors can scientifically analyze some inane bets. The alternative is to have fun and follow the heart. If you’re a part of the latter, read on.

What does the data tell us about the coin toss? Theoretical Physics, String Theory and Bayesian Statistics suggest that the coin toss is a 50/50 proposition. Who are we to argue with disciplines that are beyond our intellect? What even is Bayesian Statistics? The only time anyone hears this, they click next and find a new podcast. The probability of someone reading this and understanding the Bayes Model is next to none.

For the non-eggheads looking to kick off a great Super Bowl LVIII by wagering on the coin toss, here are the simple stats you need to know. Heads had rolled off wins in four of the last five Super Bowls until Tails made its triumphant return to the show in 2023. From 2014 to 2017, Tails went on a run of four in a row. Before that, Heads was on a five game win streak.

We’re not solving polynomial equations. The pattern is obvious. The sides are streaky. Being that Tails won in 2023, it is abundantly clear that a new Tails streak is upon us.

Scorigami — Yes (+2000)

Half of this bet is learning what the bet is. Most DraftKings Sportsbook players have never heard of the Scorigami. The rest learned about it during the previous Super Bowl, then subsequently forgot what it was. Here’s a refresher. A Scorigami is a final score that has never occurred in the history of the NFL.

The Scorigami actually hit nine times this season. It’s not impossible, but that was through 544 games — 1.65%. Based on that percentage, every 100 Super Bowls a scoirgami will appear. The Great Pumpkin is more likely to show up in the pumpkin patch. Big Foot is more common. The odds aren’t quite juicy enough to justify the “Yes” bet. That being said, the “No” bet pays nothing and comes with a significant cost — FOMO. Imagine the Scorigami makes a rare appearance and you didn’t throw a couple bucks to the “Yes.” This would ruin your Super Bowl Sunday. No one wants to suffer the unduly remorse of too many chicken wings and losing the Scorigami bet.

Color of Gatorade — Orange (+300)

Purple Gatorade is currently the favorite because that’s what the Chiefs dumped on Andy Reid last season — it’s also Taylor Swift’s favorite color. Players, teams and water boys are notoriously superstitious. Some players don’t shave their beards during the playoffs. Others don’t change underwear. Sticking with the same color drink mix seems like a much easier tradition to maintain. Of course this assumes that the Chiefs win. What if the 49ers win? This opens the door to other technicolor hydrations.

The longest odds are on “no bath” or “no color.” That’s not going to happen. Photographers need a shot and they need color. Orange was the longest shot at +500, but the market has shifted. It still has long odds and it’s my son’s favorite Gatorade, so this is a no brainer. This bet, like most novelty bets, is all heart — and a little stomach. What’s your favorite flavor? What do your kids like? Pick that one and pick up a bottle at the store to get the full experience. You could also fill up a cooler and dump it on your kid or Grandma when you celebrate winning this wager at DraftKings Sportsbook.

