NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 31

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers. Normally, I stick to the default of 4 points, but I dipped down a little extra for ORL-SA.

Magic ML

Orlando is a five-point favorite as of writing, so I’ve teased this one down a little extra to remove any doubt of a potential push on this leg.

In the 15 instances the Magic have been favored this season, they’ve won 11 times. In the few games where they’ve been favored after a loss, they are 4-2 straight-up. Also, this is only the fifth time Orlando is playing as a road favorite. Throughout the prior four occasions, the Magic have gone 3-1.

Then there’s San Antonio’s side of things, which continues to point toward a Magic win. The Spurs are 2-17 straight-up as home dogs and 1-13 when playing as a home dog after a loss. Last but not least, against the East at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs are a cool 0-7 as home dogs.

Kings +5.5

Sacramento is only a slight dog in Miami, but the four-point teaser gives a nice cushion in a favorable setting.

The Kings are 7-2 against the spread as road underdogs this season. Following a win, they’re 6-3 ATS when playing as a dog after a loss. Combine that all, and Sacramento has put together a 4-2 cover rate when playing as a road underdog after a loss.

Then, there’s Miami. The Heat’s worst work at home has come as underdogs, going 0-5 ATS in that setting. An 8-10 ATS record is a much better number, of course, but that’s still a rough cover rate when playing as a home favorite. What’s worse is the Heat are 4-8 ATS when favored after a loss. When in that situation at home, Miami is 3-7 ATS.

