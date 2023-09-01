NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 1 is just around the corner, and it’s time to get invested on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I’m starting with just one play on a 6-point teaser to begin the season, but am also writing this 10 days prior to the first Sunday of the season. More plays will follow, particularly when the player prop board is fully open. However, I have placed a couple other bets this summer, just not at prices I’m ready to give out. I backed the Broncos at -3 hosting the Raiders, but with Denver’s WR issues and the spread touching as much as 4.5, I’m holding off here until closer to kick. I also laid -3 with the Cowboys in the SNF opener against the Giants. Now with the hook, I’ll wait and see if I can post when it’s back at a FG.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday 9/7 at 8:20pm ET)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (Sunday 9/10 at 1:00pm ET)

I don’t think I’ll have to talk many of you into the Chiefs (although there’s a decent amount of Lions hype for the first time in 30 years), but the gross game in the capital might take some persuasion.

While the Super Bowl hangover may exist for the loser of the game, the defending champion has fared very well over the last 20 years, going 16-4 straight up on “Banner Night.” The Chiefs specifically have been quick out of the gates in season openers during the Patrick Mahomes era, going 5-0 straight up. In those five games, KC is scoring 37.8 points per game (no fewer than 33) with an average margin of victory of 13 points. Little too much hype on the Lions here has this number too short, and leaves us with a perfect teaser leg.

As for Washington, I think the Commanders are in for another tough season. That said, they could not be in a more perfect spot in Week 1.

I might not be able to make the argument for this team the rest of the season, but I do like what we’ve seen from Sam Howell, and this is actually a pretty important game for this franchise. With this being the first game under new ownership, consider this a breath of fresh air — not only for the players and the staff within the organization, but also the home fans. Yet, Washington’s win total is still set at 6.5, so being a touchdown favorite in Week 1 really speaks to the ineptitude of the Cardinals.

I didn’t have much of an opinion on Arizona as of mid-August. Obviously, the Cards weren’t going to be very good, but the 4.5-win total felt fair. The was they ended the month of August told me everything I needed to know — and convinced me to bet the under on 4.5 before it moved to 3.5.

Prior to roster cuts, the Cardinals traded as many starter-quality players as they could for draft picks. After giving Colt McCoy the large bulk of the starter reps during camp, they also moved on from him, leaving them without an NFL-caliber QB. Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune will get the nod in Week 1, and it’s probably going to look about as good as you think it will.

It’s not out of the question that Arizona is one of the worst NFL teams we’ve seen over the last 20 years. So for a team we’re going to see working as a double-digit road dog often this season, I think this is a perfect spot for Washington to get the season going on the right foot (before things likely fall apart and go wrong).

