Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Picks, DraftKings Picks, Preview

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings picks in his first look at this week’s PGA TOUR event.

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings: Course Details

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Par 4s Gained: 400-450 Yards

Strokes Gained: Putting

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings: Course

Course: CC of Jackson

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,461

Greens: Champion Bermudagrass

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship: Past Winners

2022: Mac Hughes -17

2021: Sam Burns -22

2020: Sergio Garcia -19

2019: Sebastian Munoz -18

2018: Cameron Champ -21

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, October 5

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Picks

Mark Hubbard

If Hubbard can keep his driver in check, he’s actually set up perfectly for CC of Jackson. An uber consistent iron player (2nd in the field over the past 100 rounds) who has shown the ability to deliver spike-putting weeks on a fairly regular basis. That’s the whole game this week… as long as you’re not last in the field driving. There’s no need to be great off the tee if those other things are clicking, merely around field average, and outside of a terrible showing at the St. Jude Championship, Hubbard has done just that. He gained 3.3 OTT in Napa to open the swing season and has actually gained on the field with accuracy in four of his past six starts. Good enough.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.