What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know About Franchise Score Featured Drop Leaderboard

Football is back!

As Reignmakers Football customers get ready to compete against other players across contests, it’s also important to be aware of prizing that can be won via Franchise Score. On top of the overall leaderboard, which is viewable on the Reignmakers Football page, this Reignmakers Football season will also feature a Franchise Score Featured Drop Leaderboard — which launches on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

This leaderboard will be based on transactions made within a designated time frame ahead of the corresponding snapshot. Therefore, all Franchise Score points accumulated before the start of the designated time frame will not count toward the designated snapshot for the Featured Drop Leaderboard. Following each snapshot that pertains to the Featured Drop Leaderboard, each customer’s Franchise Score will rest to zero (0) for the Featured Drop Leaderboard.

Payouts will occur on the day following the snapshot.

Not finding your personal Franchise Score on the overall leaderboard? Check the My Cards page to view your overall Franchise score for 2023.

Rush Set Snapshot Schedule

First Rush Set Snapshot

The period that will apply to the first Rush Set Snapshot will be from 12:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 to Monday, September 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Snapshot will occur at the conclusion of the designated period, at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Here’s a look at the payout structure for this snapshot:

Second and Third Rush Set Snapshots

Check back here on September 22 for more information on the second and third Rush Snapshots.

Note: Unlike Reignmakers PGA and Reignmakers UFC, Franchise Score for Reignmakers Football is updated daily.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!