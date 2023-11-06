How Reignmakers Football Players can Compete in Biggest Contest of Season and Top Prize of $1 Million

The biggest contest of the Reignmakers Football season is back!

Players will be able to compete for their cut of $2 million in prizing — with $1 million going to first place — on November 23, 2023. Those looking to compete in Reignmakers Football’s biggest contest will need a full roster of a specific type of card from this season’s Holiday Set, which is making its return to Reignmakers Football, as well.

2023 Holiday Set Details

Card Types

This season’s Holiday Set will feature two types of special holiday cards: Feast cards and Flurry cards.

Feast cards will be playable in the Millionaire Contest taking place on November 23, 2023. This contest will require five (5) Holiday Set cards of players scheduled to play on November 23, 2023. Flurry cards will be playable on December 25, 2023, which will feature a contest that offers $400K in prizing — with $100K going to first. This contest will require five (5) Holiday Set cards of players scheduled to play on December 25, 2023.

NOTE: San Francisco is the only team playing on both dates. Those Feast Holiday Set cards will be playable in both the 11/23/23 and 12/25/23 contests.

Players were assigned to Feast or Flurry based on their current team as of 11/1/2023. If a player changes team or is no longer on a team roster, the player card will not be draftable in contests featuring their previous team. Injured players that are still on a team may still be drafted but will not score fantasy points if they do not play.

If a player was produced in the Holiday Set and changes teams so that they are now playing on the opposite Holiday (11/23/23 or 12/25/23), that player will be usable in the Holiday contest for their new team.

Pack Details

Each Holiday Set Pack will cost $129.99. Each pack will contain five (5) cards.

The contents of each pack are as follows:

Two (2) Holiday Set Feast cards

One (1) Holiday Set Flurry card OR one (1) ELITE+ Air It Out card

One (1) CORE Air It Out card

One (1) RARE Air It Out card

11/23/23 Millionaire Contest Format

The Millionaire Contest will have the Classic Format, which requires Reignmakers Football players to fill the following five positions:

QB

RB

WR

WR/TE

FLEX

With approximately 8,000 Holiday Set Feast quarterback player card editions featured in this entire set, Reignmakers Football players looking to get in on the 11/23/23 Millionaire Contest either need to act fast on the drop or pick up these cards on the secondary market!

Full Utility for Holiday Set Cards

All Holiday Set cards will carry a 5X Franchise Score multiplier and are usable all season long in Reignmakers no-fee contests.

Holiday set cards for players scheduled to play on November 23, 2023 will be playable in the Millionaire Contest taking place on November 23, 2023. Holiday set cards for players scheduled to play on December 25, 2023 will be playable in the $400K contest taking place on December 25, 2023, with San Francisco Holiday set player cards being playable in both contests.

Holiday Pack Promo

Reignmakers Football players who purchase three (3) Holiday Packs will receive $50 DK Dollars! Limit one per customer.

To qualify, players who purchase three (3) Reignmakers Football Holiday Packs by November 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET will receive a one-time credit to their DraftKings account of $50 in DK Dollars, by November 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET.

Drop Details

The 2023 Holiday Packs will drop on November 13, 2023 and will cost $129.99.

Preferred access will begin on November 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET and end at 5 p.m. ET the same day.

Public access will begin on November 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET and end at 4 p.m. ET on December 25, 2023.

The initial Public Purchase Limit will be 10 packs. That limit will last until 6 p.m. ET on November 14, 2023. After that deadline, the Public Pack Purchase limit will increase to 100 packs.

On November 23, 2023 at 8:30pm ET, packs will be discounted through the end of sale on December 25, 2023. More details to come.

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more on this set and others dropping this season!

