Will Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady’s Super Bowl record?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly cemented himself into the all-time greatest quarterbacks conversation in just six seasons as a starter. After Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Ravens, Mahomes and the Chiefs head to to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, and will be aiming for their third win in that time frame after victories in 2020 and 2023. He has reached the AFC Championship in all six years as a starter.

Tom Brady holds the current NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances (10) and wins (7) by any player. Brady won his first three in his first six years as a starter, but it took him a decade to earn his fourth ring. The last three took another six years. The decade-long championship drought between 2005 and 2015 featured two Super Bowl losses.

Mahomes’ stats in his first six seasons have largely surpassed Brady’s in that same time frame. The Chiefs QB has passed for 91 more touchdowns and 18 fewer interceptions in his first six seasons than Brady did. Even as this year’s Chiefs offense performed far below the standard that the franchise has become accustomed to, they turned it on in the playoffs — and more specifically, Mahomes turned it on in the playoffs, and is now headed to Las Vegas to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes is 28 years old, and Tom Brady played until he was 45. While that longevity certainly is not in the cards for every star quarterback, Mahomes also may have the benefit of not needing to wait a decade between titles. While a season-ending injury or an unexpectedly disastrous season are always technically possibilities, Mahomes has now proven that he can get to the top with very few elite weapons around him. He has risen above expectations in the 2024 postseason, and the playoff Chiefs are proving to be an entirely different monster that has the power to appear on an annual basis, no matter what happens in the regular season.

Before Brady’s retirement, he went 2-0 in the postseason and 1-3 in the regular season in games against Mahomes, placing the two at a perfect 3-3 split. Mahomes certainly has the potential to match or surpass Brady’s seven-ring record in the coming decade and strip Brady of his sole GOAT title.