Possible Jets QB additions after Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 injury

The nightmares of all New York Jets fans came to fruition on Monday Night Football last night when Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive against the Buffalo Bills. He is feared to have torn his Achilles, which will likely keep him out for the season.

First round draft pick Zach Wilson will take over, but the team has given plenty of signs that they have no desire to have Wilson be their starting quarterback. The question is, will the team look for another possible starter or will they go with Wilson and then use Tim Boyle as his backup? The odds are probably pointing to that scenario, but that’s not as fun as speculating about who might put on the Gotham green and throw passes to Garrett Wilson.

Free agents

Carson Wentz

Wentz has let it be known that he’s still very much in business and wants another shot. If the Jets like what they see, he makes the most sense, especially if they aren’t sold on Tim Boyle. Wentz has proven that his early success with the Eagles was a mirage, but there aren’t many free agent quarterbacks with his experience

Matt Ryan

Ryan says he is still in the quarterback business, but he’s also doing broadcast work. The Colts were a dumpster fire last season, but Ryan also looked washed. But could he be better than Wilson? Yes, he could.

Colt McCoy

McCoy appeared to be the Cardinals starter coming into this season, but the team abruptly went in a different direction after preseason. McCoy is just another known commodity with experience.

Tom Brady

Nah. Or . . . Phillip Rivers? Wait, Jeff George!

Trade options

We can of course get crazy with these trade options, but we know the likelihood remains slim.

Jameis Winston, Saints

The Saints have shown no interest in Winston being their starter and should be willing to listen to offers for him. He doesn’t have great upside, but he has proven he can be a starter in this league and that he can work with a conservative style of play.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Okay, let’s get a little weird. The Cardinals aren’t winning anything this year and Caleb Williams waits in the wings. They can’t afford him, but it could work out for both sides if they could somehow make it work.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Tannehill would fit in well with the Jets and the Titans have both Malik Willis and Will Levis waiting for their shot. Tennessee is going to need to move on from Tannehill, so they might as well see what they have in his backups. And if those backups fail, maybe Caleb Williams is their prize!