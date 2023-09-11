NFL standings, Week 1: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 2

The AFC West will be in the spotlight Monday evening to close out Week 1. The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football with both teams looking to join the Miami Dolphins atop the division heading into Week 2.

The Dolphins traveled to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and won a wild one. The Chargers took a 7-0 lead to start the game, but after that, no team led by more than four points. There were eight lead changes with the Dolphins scoring the final points with 1:45 to go. LA had a chance to move into range for a game-winning field goal, but the Dolphins defense stepped up and stopped Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. Miami won 36-34.

At the same time, the New England Patriots came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles jumped on top 16-0 and looked like they would roll, but the Patriots fought back. They could never tie it, but they had a shot in the red zone in the final minute. They lost 25-20 and will look to bounce back in Week 2.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 2.